BP Whiting power outage spawns fire, evacuations. What to know about the oil refinery

The BP Whiting oil refinery in Whiting, Ind. caught the attention of locals on Feb. 1 when flames began shooting out the stacks due to a power outage, according to the City of Whiting.

Local response teams acted quickly in response and appear to have the situation under control.

Here's what you need to know about the BP Whiting refinery's power outage and fiery stacks:

Did BP Whiting's oil refinery in Indiana suffer a power outage Feb. 1, 2024?

Yes. The BP oil refinery in Whiting, Ind., suffered a power outage on Feb. 1, according to the City of Whiting.

BP began safely shutting down the refinery after the suspected power outage, and activated their emergency response team.

What happened at the BP Whiting refinery in Indiana?

According to Gas Buddy head of petroleoum analysis Patrick De Haan, sources revealed a transformer failed at the facilty, which led to flaring of the stacks and a shutdown at the BP refinery.

The restart process was expected to begin at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

UPDATE: Have been told by a source that a transformer failed causing a domino effect that led to the flaring and shutdown of BP's Whiting refinery. Restoration of power is expected shortly, and the restart process will begin by 0600. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) February 2, 2024

Was there a fire or explosion at the BP Whiting Indiana oil refinery?

According to the release, additional product was burned off due to the power outage causing additional flaring of fiery flames from the stacks, according to the release. This is a safety release and is a normal process during an event.

Flaring excess gasses helps to relieve pressure on the system. However, there were no explosions at the facility.

Was BP Whiting Indiana oil refinery evacuated?

Yes. Employees were evacuated from the Glass House at Indianapolis Boulevard and 129th Street in Whiting, Ind., out of abundance of caution, according to the release.

Local fire departments assisted with the evacuation by closing nearby roads on Indianapolis Boulevard from 129th to Schrage. Motorists were forced to use Calumet Avenue to travel north or south.

All road were expected to be reopend by 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

🔥 BREAKING – A series of smokestack fires erupted at the BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana after a power

outage on Thursday afternoon.



BP ordered the evacuation of non-essential workers.



🔗 Zagonel @Intelsky pic.twitter.com/1pfYaBsV6n — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) February 2, 2024

When will power be restored at BP Whiting refinery in Indiana?

The release states the BP refinery will an stablsihed process to restart the facility in the early morning hours on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Power is expected to be fully restored to the plant a few hours later.

Did BP Whiting Indiana's power outage affect air quality?

According to the release, there are currently no indication of air quality dangers to the public after continual monitored atmospheric readings at multiple points around the BP Whiting plant by the company and Lake County Hazmat.

Will BP Whiting Indiana power outage shutdown affect gas prices?

Yes, but the impact isn't expected to be severe, according to Gas Buddy head of petroleoum analysis Patrick De Haan.

Not a good sight at the largest refinery in the Midwest- all flares full blaring at BP Whiting, wind down could take a few hours or longer. #GasPrices likely to be impacted, though for now, not expecting it to be severe. pic.twitter.com/NROqa15tO2 — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) February 1, 2024

The BP oil refinery's Title V air permit is up for renewal at a public meeting hosted by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 8, 2024, at East Chicago Central High School's Auditorium, 1100 W. Columbus Dr., East Chicago, Ind.

