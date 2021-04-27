BP woos investors with share buybacks as profits soar

BP logo

BP will begin buying back shares in a bid to win back investors after “exceptional” natural gas trading boosted profits.

The move is aimed at investors who have shown little love for the oil giant since it cut the dividend in half last year.

After lagging its European rivals for much of 2020, BP has decided to prioritise shareholder over other goals.

Bernard Looney, the chief executive, said: “It’s a story of delivering on our promise of competitive cash returns for our shareholders, while at the same time transitioning the company for the future. It’s been a strong quarter for the company financially.”

BP shares rose as much as 3.6pc before falling back to be 0.7pc higher at 298.7p.

The buybacks will begin with $500m of repurchases in the second quarter to offset dilution from the vesting of employee share awards.

BP said it will return at least 60pc of surplus cash flow to shareholders this year, which totalled $1.7bn in the first quarter. It will outline these plans at the next results.

Oswald Clint, a Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd. analyst, said: “The message is clear: buybacks are up and running almost a year early.” Bernstein estimates a further $1.5bn to $2bn of buybacks could be possible later this year.

BP’s first-quarter adjusted net profit rebounded to $2.63bn, up from $791m last year, before the full impact of the pandemic hit. That surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.51bn and was the highest profit since the second quarter of 2019.

The strong earnings were driven in part “by an exceptional gas marketing and trading performance”, the company said.

BP has a large natural gas business in North America, where the market went through massive gyrations in February due to the big freeze in Texas.

“We were well positioned for colder-than-normal weather in the U.S. and in Asia,” Mr Looney said. Buyback plans do not depend on trading results, he said.

The gas and low-carbon energy segment reported underlying profit of $2.27bn in the first quarter, up from $154m in the fourth quarter and $847m a year earlier.

BP has identified the expertise of its traders, who buy and sell large volumes of fossil fuels every day, as a key way to boost returns as it transitions to selling more renewable electricity. The company is investing in electric car charging networks in Europe and seeking permission to become a retail electricity provider to homes and businesses in several U.S. states.

Net debt was $33bn at the end of the first quarter, falling below its target threshold of $35bn as much as a year earlier than expected. Higher crude prices and the proceeds from asset sales, including a stake in an Omani gas field and the sale of an interest in tech firm Palantir Technologies Inc, helped BP achieve its debt goal.