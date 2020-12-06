BP Zone: Does Zenith Labs Supplement Support Irregular Blood Pressure? Product Review by DigiWorld

BP Zone Reviews - Zenith Labs Doctor Formulated Blood Pressure Support Supplement Ingredients Really Works

McHenry, IL, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the BP Zone supplement official website, this supplement is formulated to flush the body of fluids and salt. This mechanism, in turn, relaxes the walls of the blood vessels to allow blood to flow freely. Unregulated blood pressure levels come with a host of effects that may even lead to organ failure.

Therefore, using the BP Zone supplement will address these problems according to its manufacturers. In addition to supporting the blood pressure levels, BP Zone lowers systolic and diastolic pressure by as much as 35% reduces stress and anxiety, fortifies the body, and allows one to indulge in the foods they love.

Who Manufactures BP Zone Supplement?

The BP Zone supplement is manufactured by Zenith Lab. Over the years, the Zenith lab has grown its supplement arson by releasing a wide selection of dietary supplements to aid in addressing several ailments.

According to the official BP Zone site, like several other supplements, BP Zone production has been pioneered and led by Dr. Ryan Shelton, a medical physician himself. He has been involved in several successful medical research projects to which many dietary supplements produced by Zenith Lab have stemmed from.

How Does BP Zone Supports For Blood Pressure?

BP Zone is manufactured using 13 highly potent herbs that improve blood pressure and blood flow. The BP Zone supplement doesn't function by covering one or two causes of high blood pressure. Instead, it addresses the root cause and the rest of the other underlying causes.

It does so by maintaining a steady heartbeat, combating genes causing blood pressure to inch towards the red zone, and generating enough energy to leave the body invigorated. The best part of using this supplement is that one doesn't have to adopt a diet with bland foods. According to the website, one doesn't have to alter their lifestyle for the supplement to function.

Ingredients of BP Zone

As stated above, the BP Zone supplement is formulated using 26 natural ingredients - sourced from different parts of the world. These ingredients are readily available at the nearest stores or can be grown in one’s back yard.

Garlic

Garlic is known to offer many health benefits. It is even recommended to add garlic to one's daily diet. Generally, garlic aids in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. Additionally, it boasts anti-inflammatory and anti-cancerous properties. Overall, it helps to strengthen the immune system; fighting off illnesses.

Hawthorne Berry

Similar to garlic, Hawthorne berry boasts several health benefits. Primarily, it promotes a healthy inflammatory response in the arteries and reduces reactive oxygenated species. In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, Hawthorne berry lowers blood pressure, cholesterol, stress, and anxiety. Additionally, it aids in digestion and boasts antioxidant properties.

Arjuna

Endemic to the Indian subcontinent, the Arjuna herb is effective at keeping the arteries healthy by reducing cellular oxidative damage and increases nitric oxide production. As a neurotransmitter, nitric oxide helps to relax blood vessels whilst improving circulation. Nitric acid helps to alleviate symptoms of clogged arteries, chest pains, angina, and coronary artery disease.

Saffron

Saffron relaxes the smooth muscle cells whilst increasing nitric acid production and healthier arterial inflammatory response. As a spice, saffron boasts increased antioxidant levels. In addition to promoting heart health, this spice is known for heightening one's mood, libido, and sexual function. Furthermore, saffron reduces symptoms of PMS and aids in weight loss too. Similar to garlic, it can be added to one’s daily diet.

Danshen

The Danshen herb is used to treat circulation problems such as blood vessel and heart disease, chest pain due to angina, and stroke. This is because this herb naturally kills free radicals and assists in opening up pinched arteries and blood vessels.

Ginger

As an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, ginger keeps one's blood platelets healthy and reduces the presence of oxidative cells. It aids in reversing the effects of oxidative cellular stress too. Furthermore, ginger helps muscles around the arteries to open up for proper circulation.

Calcium

Calcium is a crucial element in the circulatory system. This salt aids in cellular communication and avoids excessive smooth muscle tension. Additionally, calcium is important to the circulatory system because it allows blood to clot, muscles to contract, and the heart to beat. Calcium is essential in maintaining bone,tooth, and muscle health too.

Magnesium

One can say magnesium is vital for overall health. Magnesium is important for a wide selection of body functions including muscle and nerve function, the regulation of blood pressure and blood sugar levels plus, the synthesis of DNA, protein,and bones.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine reduces stress levels whilst promoting a healthy inflammatory response in the arteries.

CoQ10

CoQ10 helps to stimulate and strengthen the cells; allowing for effective metabolism and cellular function. Additionally, this strengthening of the cells protects the cardiovascular system from free radicals and arterial inflammation.

Taurine

Taurine improves systolic and diastolic blood pressure for a healthier heart. Additionally, it boasts anti-oxidant properties.

Berberine HCL

Berberine HCL is added to the supplement to eliminate fatigue and improve heart function. Additionally, this natural ingredient increased blood viscosity and allows the arteries to function more efficiently.

BP Zone Dosage

Each BP Zone supplement bottle comes with 120 capsules. According to the official site, one should take 2 capsules twice a day with a meal or consult their physician for directions. This means that a single bottle will last for 30 days on average. Different users have reported seeing results on various occasions - days or weeks.

However, the manufacturers recommend that one uses takes the capsules daily for at least full 180 days. This allows the body to fully absorb the supplement and to start facilitating the production of increased nitric acid levels to relax the blood vessels.

Benefits of the BP Zone Supplement

As stated on the official BP Zone site, these supplements don’t only promote healthy blood pressure levels. They boast other health benefits. They include;

Improving total blood pressure and arterial health

Regulating proper systolic and diastolic pressure

Improving platelet levels and flow for proper clotting

Increasing blood vessel strength and elasticity

increasing nitric oxide production to open blood vessels with less fatigue

Improving kidney function

Lowering cholesterol levels

Tacking oxidative stress and reversing effects on the cells

Providing healthy anti-inflammatory response in the arterial cells

Lowering stress response and cortisol levels

Energizing the body

Fighting off diseases and illness by improving one's immunity

Fighting heart-related diseases and symptoms like stroke and angina

BP Zone Pricing

One can purchase the BP Zone supplements through their official website. At the moment, these supplements are not available in other marketplaces such as Amazon or physical stores. The BP Zone supplements are available in a choice of three packages at a discounted price.

For a single 120-capsule bottle, one should expect to pay $49 instead of $79 and $19.95 for standard shipping. Alternatively, a three-monthly supply that comes with three 120-capsule bottles will only cost $39 per bottle. This means that one will only pay $117 for the bottles; saving $120 in the process. For this package, the shipping cost is also $19.95.

However, for the best and most affordable option, people opt for the six-bottle package that will last six months. After all, the manufacturers recommend that the one uses the supplements for at least 180 days to begin experiencing optimal results. One will pay $33 per bottle instead of $79 for this package; allowing them to save up to $276. So, for six bottles, one will pay $198 instead of $474.

Additionally, with any purchase of the BP Zone supplement, one will receive a 180-day risk-free money back guarantee. With the money back guarantee, one has up to 6 months from the day of purchase to test the supplements and gauge whether they are effective or not. If one doesn’t notice any improvement within this period, they can always ask for a full refund with no questions asked.

BP Zone Reviews – Final Verdict

To maintain & support healthy blood pressure and overall heart health, the Zenith labs BP zone supplement is displayed as an effective option. What makes this supplement stand out is that according to the official site, it improves other underlying issues like high cholesterol levels and weight gain, stress, and even poor kidney health.

Before one invests in this supplement, they must know that the BP Zone is not a medical drug but, rather a dietary supplement. Thus, this supplement should not be used as a replacement for actual prescribed medication or other treatment programs.

Before one begins to use the BP Zone supplement, it is a good idea that they consult their physician – especially if they have a health issue or are currently taking prescription medication. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it’s especially important to stay away from these supplement.

