BPD: 16 Bakersfield residents arrested in retail theft operation spanning 59 incidents

Sep. 11—Bakersfield police said Monday they recently arrested 16 people accused of taking part this year in 59 thefts at places including Valley Plaza department stores.

A total of 17 people were arrested over a roughly two-week period in connection with stealing about 178 different products totaling about $7,000 value, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said. Macy's Inc. and J.C. Penney Co. were among the businesses reportedly hit by shoplifting.

Some of the people are accused of multiple incidents, while others are suspected of a single incident of theft, BPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton said. The arrest operation extended from Aug. 23 until Sunday.

All except one of the arrestees were listed as living in Bakersfield, except where listed.

* Marcus Bolden, 22

* Sedric Gates, 38

* Marcus Gonzales, 30

* Gilardo Hernandez, 39

* Tracy Herring, 34

* David Honeycutt, 35

* Anthony Jackson, 47

* Jacoby Jones, 43

* Luis Larios, 25

* Lauren Mason, 30

* Jesus Monroy, 22

* Carlos Morales, 18

* Tyler Najarian, 35

* Guadalupe Salas, 23

* Alexandra Solorio, 30

* Adolf Zavala, 23

* Ruben Lucero, 46 (Police did not know if he was from Bakersfield, and referred inquiries to the California Highway Patrol who helped them. CHP did not immediately return a call.)

