BPD: 16-year-old bicyclist hit by vehicle

Mar. 18—A 16-year-old bicyclist was taken to a hospital Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Bakersfield police.

It happened at 7:02 p.m. at Ming Avenue and El Portal Drive, where the woman who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police, a Bakersfield Police Department news release said.

The driver was going west on Ming and didn't see the bicyclist, police reported.

Westbound Ming at Manning Street was closed while officers investigated. Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.