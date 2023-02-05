BPD: 2 arrested in Baker Street shooting death

Feb. 5—Bakersfield Police said Sunday they arrested two people on suspicion of murder and several other charges in a Saturday shooting death.

Police arrested Rafael Lopez, 37, and Geovanny Garcia, 19, in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street without incident, BPD reported in a news release. Several firearms were found, including the presumed murder weapon, police said.

They were arrested at about 5 p.m. in connection with a shooting that happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Baker Street.

Police said they do not believe there are other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593, the BPD at 661- 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.