BPD: 2 arrested in chop-shop, catalytic converter-theft investigation

Dec. 29—Two Bakersfield men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of operating a chop shop and stealing multiple catalytic converters.

Jonathan Cotilla-Pina, 34, and Michael Sprenger, 32, were taken into custody after police found three stolen vehicles, trailers and license plates at a residence in the 2100 block of Earlene Court, just east of Highway 99 south of Pacheco Road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

This is Cotilla-Pina's third arrest since October on suspicion of auto theft, BPD added, and Sprenger's fourth since September.

Those with information about these cases may call the department at 661-327-7111.