BPD: 2 arrested in connection to fentanyl sales, illegal firearms

Nov. 23—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in a narcotics and weapons investigation Tuesday, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

Police seized seven unlawfully owned loaded firearms, suspected fentanyl pills and 35.4 grams of cocaine base in the 3500 block of Ashe Road, according to the news release.

Bakersfield residents Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested on suspicion of selling fentanyl, cocaine, illegally having firearms and conspiracy.