BPD: 2 arrested for DUI at checkpoint

Jan. 14—Two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a Bakersfield Police DUI and driver's license checkpoint.

Held in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue from 6 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, officers screened 1,136 vehicles. Six drivers were detained to further check their sobriety level.

Additionally, eight drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and seven were cited for driving with a suspended license. Sixteen vehicles were seized; nine of those were impounded and seven were released to licensed drivers.

BPD encourages the public to 911 if a suspected impaired driver is seen.