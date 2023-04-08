BPD: 3 arrested in connection with tobacco store burglary

Apr. 7—Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with a burglary at a tobacco store.

Bakersfield Police Department officers went to Cigarette World on Auburn Street after getting a call about a burglary in progress at 1:04 a.m. The suspects left the store before officers arrived, police reported.

Officers went to another burglary at Tobacco and Discount Store on Hughes Lane, and several suspects reportedly left the area in two separate vehicles. Carmelo Carter, 18; Jaylen Livingston, 18; and Jamal Scrutchins, 18, were all arrested a chase ensued on Highway 99, a news release said.

The second vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 99 and Houghton Road, but no one was in the car when police arrived, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if the three people arrested in this incident are also accused of burglarizing Cigarette World.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.