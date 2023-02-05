BPD: 5 arrested for DUI at checkpoint

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Feb. 4—Five people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Bakersfield Police Department checkpoint held Friday night into Saturday morning.

Held in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue, a total of 604 vehicles were screened by officers. Eleven drivers were detained for evaluation to determine their sobriety level.

Twenty-three drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. Nine were cited for driving with a suspended license. Thirty-four vehicles were seized at the checkpoint, with 27 of those impounded and seven released to licensed drivers.

Police ask that anyone who sees an impaired driver to call 911.

