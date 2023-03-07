BPD advises locals to install security measures in Kia, Hyundai model cars amid rash of thefts

Mar. 6—The Bakersfield Police Department is warning Kia and Hyundai car owners to implement safety measures for their cars after a nationwide rash of thefts targeting these vehicles has affected local residents.

Police officers arrested three teenagers early Monday morning after they reportedly stole a parked Kia in the 5000 block of Hunter Street. The boys were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, car theft, attempted vehicle burglary and other charges, BPD wrote in a news release.

Kias made from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundais made between 2015 to 2021 have been targeted by kids, nationally and locally, BPD wrote. A free security update on the software of these vehicles can be obtained from Hyundai at 800-633-5151 and Kia at 800-333-4542.

Owners should also consider investing in anti-theft devices such as a steering lock amid this uptick in crime, police advised.