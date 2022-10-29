BPD announces arrest in homicide investigation

Oct. 29—The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest of a man Friday on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

The suspect, Anthony Mejia, 30, was arrested around 11 a.m.

Police linked Mejia to the Sept. 15 assault of 36-year-old Bakersfield man Javier Ahumada, according to a BPD news release.

The report noted Ahumada declined medical aid after he was assaulted in the 4000 block of Peachwood Court. He eventually sought care; however, his condition continued to decline and he succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 8.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective D. Melendez at 661-326-3846, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.