BPD arrests 3 at DUI checkpoint

Sep. 17—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two drivers and seized 18 vehicles at a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that started Friday night and continued into Saturday morning.

The BPD's Traffic Unit screened 1,207 vehicles over an seven-hour period that started at 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Oak Street.

Seven drivers were detained for further evaluation to determine their sobriety level, and two were arrested on suspicion of DUI. Eleven drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed; five drivers were cited for driving with suspended licenses.

Eighteen vehicles were seized at the checkpoint: 15 of those vehicles were impounded, while three were released to licensed drivers. One driver was arrested after failing to stop at the checkpoint and leading officers on a short pursuit. The man was arrested on suspicion of being an unlicensed driver with outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided to the Traffic Unit through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.