BPD arrests 3 as part of theft investigation in hospital parking lot

Sep. 28—Bakersfield Police officers arrested three individuals Tuesday after being called to the parking lot of Mercy Hospital for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

BPD officers arrived at the hospital on Truxtun Avenue at 8:52 a.m., and learned that the suspects had fled the scene after an alleged attempt to steal a catalytic converter. The vehicle was stopped a short time later without incident, according to a BPD news release.

Officers found a loaded handgun and a reciprocating saw inside the vehicle, and arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia, 30), all of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools and various firearm charges.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.