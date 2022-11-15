BPD arrests 40 over weekend after 'sideshows' blocked Bakersfield's major roads

Nov. 14—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 40 people during the weekend after hundreds of vehicles and individuals blocked major road intersections and performed dangerous stunts at so-called "sideshows" or "takeovers," according to a news release the agency issued Monday.

BPD officers went to Ming Avenue and Stine Road at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday after getting reports of a "takeover" event. Two adults and one minor were arrested, and one vehicle involved was impounded, the release stated.

Participants then dispersed and reconvened Saturday at Wilson and Stine roads and attempted to block traffic, police said in a news release. At this location, a 16-year-old boy attempted to hit a police officer with his vehicle and led officers on a pursuit, the release stated. Police eventually used "spike strips" to stop the vehicle and arrested the teenager, the news release added.

Fourteen people were arrested at Wilson and Stine and five cars were impounded. The people arrested were from Arvin, Bakersfield, Delano and Lamont, BPD said in the release.

On Sunday, police officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard and Sillect Avenue to break up a crowd of more than 100 people who had blocked the intersection, the release said.

There, 23 people were arrested who hailed from Arvin, Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Delano, Sanger and Visalia. Jacob King, 48, of Visalia led police officers on a vehicle pursuit north on Highway 99 before being apprehended by police, the news release said. Ten vehicles were impounded, the news release added.

An investigation into planners of the sideshow continues and "further arrests are expected," according to the news release.

Anyone with more information about these incidents can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.