BPD arrests five in connection with overnight burglaries

Jul. 14—Burleson Police Department arrested five men Wednesday in connection with overnight car burglaries.

An off-duty Tarrant County jailer called BPD about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning about five males walking through the Mistletoe Hills neighborhood getting into vehicles. The midnight patrol officers responded and arrested three of the five men.

At about 8 a.m., they received a 911 call about two males jumping over a resident's fence between Bur Oak and Windridge, east of Hemphill.

Officers located the two males and arrested them after determining they were also involved in the burglaries.

Over 20 vehicles were burglarized in the overnight spree, so BPD asks residents in those areas to check their cameras and call 817-426-9928 if you find information that could assist.