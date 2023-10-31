BPD arrests man accused of pointing firearm at mall security officer

Oct. 30—A man who pointed a firearm at security officers while leaving Valley Plaza last week has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

Andrew Garcia, 19, was gathering merchandise inside the mall's Macy's store when he appeared to notice security officers watching him, according to a news release Monday from the Bakersfield Police Department. After putting down the merchandise and leaving, it said, Garcia pointed a firearm at a security officer while driving away.

On Friday, BPD detectives found and arrested Garcia in the 3300 block of Center Street on suspicion of assault with a firearm. The release said police seized the firearm used in the offense.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.