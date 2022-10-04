BPD arrests man Sunday after hourslong standoff

Oct. 3—Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man Sunday after an hourslong standoff at a home in the 500 block of Bora Bora Lane in Bakersfield.

BPD officers were called to a residence around 11:28 a.m. after reports of an armed man who was allegedly threatening family members while refusing to leave, according to a BPD news release.

BPD officers, crisis negotiators and a Kern Behavioral Health Mobile Evaluation Team eventually were able to take Kevin Olivares, 25, of Bakersfield, who is on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, into custody without further incident around 8:40 p.m.

Olivares was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, resisting/delaying peace officers, violation of parole conditions and an unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant.