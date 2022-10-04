BPD arrests man on suspicion of assaulting firefighter after report of overdose

Oct. 3—Bakersfield Police officers arrested a Bakersfield man on suspicion of assault Sunday, after receiving reports he brandished a replica firearm at first responders who were called to assist in a possible overdose, according to a BPD news release.

Around 11:46 a.m., BPD officers were assisting Bakersfield City Fire with a combative person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.

Fire Department personnel reported a man suspected of having overdosed, who was identified in the release as John Luna, 28, assaulted a firefighter engineer, according to the BPD release.

Luna retrieved and brandished "a realistic-in-appearance pellet gun" while making threats, according to BPD officers who investigated the incident.

Once Luna was medically cleared by personnel, he was placed under arrest for suspicion of assault on a firefighter, brandishing a replica firearm and possession of metal knuckles.