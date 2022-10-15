BPD arrests man on suspicion of hate crime after vandalism at Burger King

Oct. 15—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime Wednesday night after a Burger King location sustained an estimated $10,000 worth of damage, according to a BPD news release.

Rodney Rusco, 53, of Bakersfield, was arrested after BPD officers responded to the fast-food restaurant at 7990 White Lane around 9:13 p.m.

Employees reported a man was vandalizing the business while using racial epithets directed at the restaurant's staff.

BPD officers received reports that the employees there had locked themselves in a room and alleged a man was threatening them with a knife.

Rusco was not armed with a knife when BPD officers arrived, according to the release; however, they reported that he was uncooperative and unable to be subdued despite being hit with a Taser.

He was ultimately taken into custody with minor injuries, according to the release.

He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, burglary, vandalism, resisting an officer and commission of a hate crime. Rusco was also on active parole for assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, so he was additionally charged with a parole violation, the release noted.