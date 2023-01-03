BPD arrests Shafter man after shooting in suspected act of domestic violence

Jan. 2—Police arrested a 35-year-old man Sunday morning in connection with a shooting alleged to have taken place during a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of South Owens Street.

A news release from the Bakersfield Police Department Monday afternoon said officers arrested Shafter resident Francisco Paul Lopez on suspicion of attempted murder, spousal abuse and weapons violations after he reportedly fired multiple shots at an unidentified woman.

It said the victim was struck in the neck and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a moderate injury.

Officers also arrested 30-year-old Raul Ramirez, who the release said was not involved with the shooting but who was accused of resisting, obstructing or delaying police.

BPD asked that anyone with information on the case call the agency at 661-327-7111.