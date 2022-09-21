BPD arrests suspect in Cherry Street shooting

Sep. 20—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect as a result of its investigation into a fatal shooting Saturday in Bakersfield.

BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of James Quair. Quair died at 1:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cherry Street, where police believe a fight and then a shooting occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.