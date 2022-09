Sep. 7—Bakersfield Police arrested a suspect in the Aug. 20 fatal hit-and-run collision in the 400 block of Union Avenue.

Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega, 25, of Bakersfield was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of Kern Canyon Road, BPD reported in a news release.

He was arrested on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death and booked into Kern County Jail.