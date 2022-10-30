BPD arrests suspect in fatal shooting

Oct. 29—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a Bakersfield man on suspicion of murder and multiple felony counts of assault following a fatal shooting Friday.

BPD officers reported a shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Pacific Street and found a 15-year-old male victim with major injuries. The teen, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives later identified Austin French, 28, of Bakersfield, as a suspect. He was found in a nearby residence and taken into custody without incident, according to a BPD release.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Paul Hernandez at 661-326-3592, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.