BPD arrests suspect in hit-and-run investigation

Nov. 4—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Friday on suspicion that he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and then left the scene.

Officers responded to the intersection of 4th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:46 p.m. Thursday in response to a man suffering from major injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he's currently in critical condition.

The Bakersfield Police Department Major Collision Investigation Team arrested of Jerry Aguirre, 70, of Bakersfield, who was identified as the operator of the involved vehicle in a BPD news release.

Aguirre was arrested at 12:07 a.m. in the 1000 block of Terrace Way on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and driving without a license.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.