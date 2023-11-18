BPD arrests suspect in Motel 6 homicide

Nov. 17—A Bakersfield man was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder, robbery and assault with a firearm in the death of a man at the Motel 6 in the 300 block of Oak Street, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Friday.

Police arrested Juan Paniagua, 41, of Bakersfield in the 400 block of Oak Street following the 5:25 p.m. incident, BPD said in a news release.

Police said Paniagua pointed a firearm at the victim and others and demanded property. The victim, whose identity has not been released by the Kern County coroner's office, was assaulted during the robbery and died at the scene, BPD reported.

BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.