BPD arrests suspect in murder of prison counselor

Sep. 2—Bakersfield Police officers with the department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested a suspect in the BPD investigation into the murder of Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 400 block of South Real Road, for an outstanding arrest warrant on a murder charge.

BPD investigators suspect Roberts of being involved in the fatal shooting of Alcala, who was shot and killed around 9 p.m. Aug. 24 near the electric vehicle charging stations across from Target at 11000 Stockdale Highway.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3567, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.