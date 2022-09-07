BPD arrests suspect in shooting investigation

Sep. 6—Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man Sunday evening after their investigation into a shooting that took place earlier that day, according to a BPD news release.

At 11:46 a.m., officers were alerted to a man who was shot at but not struck in the 3600 block of Balboa Drive.

BPD officers responded to an address where they believed a suspect, John Manuel Gonzales, 51, of Bakersfield, to be located, in the 5000 block of Yellow Rose Court.

Officers later located Gonzales at 8:39 p.m. in the 3100 block of Oregon Street without incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm and other associated charges.