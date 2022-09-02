BPD arrests suspect after vehicle pursuit, crash, canal swim

Sep. 1—Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of several felonies, including auto theft, after a vehicle pursuit in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Yusef Mackey, 39, of Bakersfield, who was driving a vehicle reported stolen in the area of Niles Street at Beale Avenue around 8:19 p.m., according to a BPD news release.

Mackey failed to stop for officers and led them on a vehicle pursuit before driving into a canal in the area of Union Avenue and 30th Street.

Mackey attempted to evade officers by swimming away in the canal; however, he was taken into custody.

Mackey was taken into custody on suspicion of auto theft, felony evading, possession of stolen property, resisting/delaying officers, parole violation and an unrelated felony arrest warrant, according to the BPD, which also said Mackey is on active parole for robbery. This is his third arrest for auto theft-related charges since July, according to the police.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from the canal after sustaining significant damage.