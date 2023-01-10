BPD arrests two suspected organizers of McCutchen and Old River roads 'sideshow'

Jan. 9—Two Bakersfield men were arrested on suspicion of creating the "sideshow" that took over McCutchen and Old River roads, the Bakersfield Police Department announced Monday.

Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, were arrested in connection with the Dec. 30 sideshow during which police previously said they arrested 69 people.

When Aguilera was arrested, he didn't listen to officers, which led them to arrest him using "non-injuring physical force," according to a BPD news release. Two others were arrested on suspicion of interfering with police while officers executed search warrants.

Neither man was not in custody as of 10:17 a.m. Monday.