BPD is asking for public's help to ID robbery suspect

Oct. 15—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery by use of physical force.

The theft occurred Sept. 19 at the Goodwill location in the 3000 block of Coffee Road.

The suspect is described as: white, female, in her 30s, dark hair, green eyes, thin build, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.