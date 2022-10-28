BPD asks for help to ID robbery suspects

Oct. 27—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for robbery.

Two suspects entered the Costco at 3800 Rosedale Highway around 10:41 a.m. April 12.

While in the business, the two suspects concealed several bottles of alcoholic beverages and attempted to exit the business. The suspects were contacted by employees and attempted to stop the suspects. During the struggle, an employee suffered major injuries. The suspects then fled the business in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as: Black, male, in his 20s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, medium build with black hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks, black and red Nike shoes, blue medical mask and a backpack.

The second suspect is described as: Black, female, in her 20s, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pajama pants, white and gray Nike shoes and a backpack.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, described as a 2007 gray, four-door BMW 328i, with Californian license plate No. 7TVJ985.