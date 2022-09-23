BPD asks for help to ID theft suspects

Sep. 22—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a series of thefts from Ross Dress for Less.

BPD officers released photos of two men they believe stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the clothes store in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.

On Aug. 24, the suspects entered the business and selected merchandise, then fled without paying for the items, according to a BPD news release. The suspects are believed responsible for stealing several thousand dollars' worth of merchandise from the business during the commission of several similar theft offenses.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 27 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds,with short black hair, wearing a gray collared shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, heavyset, with short dark hair, a dark beard, wearing a gray T-shirt, dark pants and gray shoes.