BPD asks for help to ID vandalism suspect

Oct. 6—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a pair of thefts that caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine.

The suspect who damaged the machine at the Mister Car Wash at 2619 Mt Vernon Ave. is described as: white, male, 35 to 40 years old, with a shaved head and several tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.