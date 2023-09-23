BPD asks owners of certain Hyundai, Kia vehicles to get security software update

Sep. 22—The Bakersfield Police Department, alarmed by an increase in local auto thefts, is encouraging owners of certain vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia to visit car dealerships for an update to their anti-theft software.

Hyundai vehicles listed as being subject to a manufacturer recall in a BPD news release Friday were: 2011-20 Elantras, 2020-21 Venues, 2012-21 Velosters, 2018-22 Konas, 2018-22 Accents, 2011-15 Tucsons, 2013-18 Santa Fes.

Kias listed in the release as being subject to recall were: 2015-21 Fortes, 2015-21 Optimas, 2015-21 Rios (all body styles), 2015-21 Sedonas, 2015-16 Sorentos, 2015-21 Souls and 2015-21 Sportages.

Anyone with information about local auto thefts was invited to call the department at 661-327-7111.