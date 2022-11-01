BPD asks for public's help to find 2 suspects in attempted theft

Oct. 31—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two suspects sought for the attempted grand theft of two off-road go-karts.

The attempted theft happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. July 27 in the 2900 block of Hollins Street.

The first suspect is described as: Hispanic, male, approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and was observed wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and brown pants.

The second suspect, whose photograph was released, was described as: Hispanic, male, mid- to late-30s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with dark brown hair and a goatee, and numerous tattoos on his shoulders, arms and chest.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

