BPD asks for public's help to ID robbery suspects

Oct. 26—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify three suspects who are being sought on suspicion of robbery through use of physical force.

The incident took place Sept. 23 at the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Chester Lane, according to a BPD news release.

The release mentioned three suspects.

All three suspects were described as: male, Hispanic and between 16 and 19 years old. One was wearing a black hooded sweater with blue jeans; another was wearing a red jersey over a white hooded sweater and dark pants; and the third was wearing a black hooded sweater with denim shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.