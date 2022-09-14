BPD asks for public's help to ID auto theft suspect

Sep. 14—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in an Aug. 24 auto theft.

The incident occurred between 3:50 and 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 4001 Ming Ave.

The vehicle has since been recovered. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his mid-20s to early-30s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build and a tattoo of lips on right side of neck.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective C. Boyer at 661-679-0145, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.