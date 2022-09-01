BPD asks for public's help to find murder suspect

Sep. 1—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect for its investigation into the murder of Benny Juarez Alcala Jr.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, has an active arrest warrant out for suspicion of murder in the Aug. 24 shooting death of Alcala, who worked at Wasco State Prison.

Alcala was shot and killed around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target at 11000 Stockdale Highway, according to a BPD news release.

Roberts is described as a 29-year-old Black man, balding, with brown eyes. He's approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds.

Alcala, 43, died from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. He was working as a supervising counselor at the prison facility.

Roberts, who might be transient with no fixed address, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public, according to the BPD release. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roberts is urged to call 911 or contact M. Hernandez at 661-326-3567.