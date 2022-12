Dec. 9—A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday.

Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.

The Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after being pushed and was in stable condition Thursday.