BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after he stabbed another for no reason

Apr. 13—A Bakersfield man who's accused of stabbing a man without any provocation, sending him to the hospital, was arrested.

The victim is in a stable condition, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Thursday.

Dupree Jackson, 36, approached a victim before 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Rio Miranda Drive and reportedly began injuring this man, who was a stranger to Jackson, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

A person followed Jackson after the incident and led officers to him, police added.