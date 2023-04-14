BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after he stabbed another for no reason
Apr. 13—A Bakersfield man who's accused of stabbing a man without any provocation, sending him to the hospital, was arrested.
The victim is in a stable condition, the Bakersfield Police Department reported Thursday.
Dupree Jackson, 36, approached a victim before 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Rio Miranda Drive and reportedly began injuring this man, who was a stranger to Jackson, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.
A person followed Jackson after the incident and led officers to him, police added.