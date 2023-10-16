BPD: Bicyclist struck by motorist who fled

Oct. 15—A bicyclist was taken to a hospital Saturday night after he was struck by a vehicle that fled from the intersection of Kentucky Street and Alta Vista Drive.

The man, whose name was not released, suffered major injuries in the 6:48 p.m. crash, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said its preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist was riding west on Kentucky Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling west on Kentucky. It's not known whether alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.