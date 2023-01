Jan. 17—A 13-year-old boy was stabbed by multiple men Monday and was hospitalized, the Bakersfield Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers went to the 900 block of 34th street around 5:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. The boy was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, a BPD news release said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect identity. Anyone with information about this incident may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.