BPD busts catalytic converter theft ring, looks for middle men

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
·4 min read

Mar. 16—A nationwide wave of crime targeting automobile owners hasn't skipped Beckley, Beckley Police Department Lt. Morgan Bragg reported Monday.

BPD officers have arrested two men and issued warrants for two more for alleged thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Beckley and throughout the county, following a two-week local sting, Bragg reported.

Christopher McMillan of Beckley was arrested and charged with 11 counts of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to thefts, said Bragg.

His brother, Charles McMillan of Beckley, has been charged with five counts of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Charles had not been arrested by Monday afternoon, the detective said.

William Perryman, also of Beckley, was arrested and charged with one count of grand larceny and conspiracy, while Eric Morris of Beckley is charged with receiving stolen property.

Morris had not been arrested Monday afternoon, Bragg said.

The four are accused of operating a ring that stole parts from local cars to sell to refineries.

"What we discovered is they would go out sometimes in the daytime, sometimes in the nighttime," said Bragg. "They would steal these catalytic converters 'til they gather a few."

The detective explained that every car has a catalytic converter — a cylinder that is between the muffler and the manifold. It is part of the exhaust system and serves as a buffer for the pollution a car makes.

Replacing a catalytic converter is costly. For most vehicles, the average cost is between $945 and $2,475, the website carbrain.com reports.

But thieves across the United States are stealing car owners' catalytic converters, sometimes out of public parking lots, because the cylinders have small amounts of precious metal inside them, Bragg explained.

"On the global market for those precious metals, the value has gone way up," said Bragg. "So now, people are stealing those."

He explained that the converters make their way to refineries on the black market, and the refineries extract the precious metals.

Edmunds, an online automotive resource, reports that thieves are able to remove catalytic converters from cars in less than two minutes. That means the theft may occur in broad daylight while a car owner is shopping or having a meal at a restaurant.

If a converter is missing from a car, said Bragg, the driver will likely know as soon as the engine starts.

"When you start your car, it's so loud that it's shocking," he said. "It sounds a lot like a NASCAR car, almost.

"There's no barrier between the exhaust and your tailpipe or the engine and your tailpipe, so it's just extremely loud."

Experts recommend that drivers protect their cars by parking in a garage or secure area, installing bright motion sensor lights, locking the car and setting alarms and installing an anti-theft device.

Drivers of fleet trucks are advised to park in well-lit, secure yards that have alarm systems.

BPD started receiving reports of stolen converters in December. In mid-February, said Bragg, the reports had "really picked up" throughout the county.

Bragg tracked down more than 50 thefts since Jan. 1, he said.

"In some of these instances, there were numerous converters taken," he reported. "I can remember one case where 30 were taken at a time, and others where dozens or more were taken at a time."

Bragg believes several criminal groups are working around the county to steal catalytic converters from local vehicles.

To bust the operation which the four Beckley suspects are accused of running, the officers placed decoy vehicles at parking lots around the city, Bragg said.

He said the officers watched as people removed the car parts. Police then followed those people for days and gained knowledge about how they operated, Bragg said.

"It's kind of a three-phase thing," he explained. "You have your suspects that are out there actually going and finding cars and cutting (the converters) off.

"Then they have a middle man they're taking them to, and then that person will take them to refineries outside the area.

"That's been our challenge — following that chain.

"As far as our group goes, we think we've got all of the participants up to the middle man, if you will."

He said an alleged unidentified middle man lives in the Pax area.

"We haven't interviewed him yet, to see where he was taking them," said Bragg. He added that the middle man is likely taking them to refineries out of state.

Police are aiming to track the chain, said Bragg. Meanwhile, they have a message to other thieves who are out looking for catalytic converters to steal.

"We want them to know we're out there," said Bragg. "We want to get those middle men.

"We've set up decoy vehicles in the area. The next time they go out and cut a catalytic converter, it may be us."

