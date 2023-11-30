BPD, CHP arrest 36 retail theft suspects during 3-day operation

Nov. 29—Three dozen people were arrested on suspicion of retail theft during a three-day operation involving the Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, according to a BPD news release Wednesday.

The operation took place the day before Thanksgiving and the two days following the holiday, during which BPD and CHP recovered 266 items valued at $11,835, the news release said.

It added that retailers gave BPD detectives with the department's Organized Retail Theft Unit information about crimes in progress, "which allowed them to apprehend the suspects quickly."

It added that the unit, together with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Task Force, plans to conduct additional operations before the end of the year.

"Throughout the holiday season additional police officers will be on duty and focused on enforcement at major retail areas," the release stated. "The Bakersfield Police Department is committed to reducing organized retail theft and protecting the lives and property of the people we serve."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.