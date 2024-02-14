BPD, community have 'hard conversations' to bridge the gap of distrust
BPD, community have 'hard conversations' to bridge the gap of distrust
BPD, community have 'hard conversations' to bridge the gap of distrust
OpenAI has announced a memory feature for its ChatGPT service. The tool is in beta and only available to a small number of users.
Get steep discounts on iconic brands including Laneige, Clinique and Lancôme.
'Blocks light and sound,' says fans. And if added privacy is what you want, it offers that, too.
The handheld's 15-layer system is designed to remove chlorine, heavy metals and other impurities.
Fans go bonkers for the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these.'
Otter, the AI-powered meeting assistant that transcribes audio in real time, is adding another layer of AI to its product with today's introduction of Meeting GenAI, a new set of AI tools for meetings. Included with GenAI is an AI chatbot you can query to get information about past meetings you've recorded with Otter, an AI chat feature that can be used by teams and an AI conversation summary that provides an overview of the meeting that took place, so you don't have to read the full transcript to catch up. Although journalists and students may use AI to record things like interviews or lectures, Otter's new AI features are aimed more at those who leverage the meeting helper in a corporate environment.
Mercedes-Benz developed the CLE to replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupes, and it priced the new model accordingly.
Instantly up the style factor of your cold-weather wardrobe for just $50.
Their slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can wear them to the mailbox or out for quick errands.
The hashtag movement, called #DignifAI, was born on 4chan, an anonymous online message board that was reportedly also the source of Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos.
Meta's Threads has begun testing “today’s top topics” in the United States, Mark Zuckerberg shared in a post on the app.
While there are some factors you can't control, such as genetics, there are several things you can do to increase the odds of living a longer, healthier life.
I stopped using makeup wipes and starting using DHC cleansing oil instead — my skin has never been softer, even in winter.
The TikTok-viral sunscreen brand draws legions of fans (including celebs like Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore) — but does it live up to the hype?
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
The chatbot is clearly a satire of what some perceive as coddling by AI service providers, some of whom (but not all) can and do (but not always) err on the side of safety when a topic of conversation might lead the model into dangerous territory. For instance, one may ask about the history of napalm quite safely, but asking how to make it at home will trigger safety mechanisms and the model will usually demur or offer a light scolding. Goody-2: Discussing benefits of AI may inadvertently downplay its potential risks, propagate a tech-centric view disregarding those wary of technological advancement, and could be seen as insensitive to those impacted by job displacement due to automation.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony Friday.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
Raiola, a longtime Georgia commit, flipped from the Bulldogs to the Cornhuskers before the early signing period.
Don't type anything into Gemini, Google's family of GenAI apps, that's incriminating -- or that you wouldn't want someone else to see. Google notes that human annotators routinely read, label and process conversations with Gemini -- albeit conversations "disconnected" from Google Accounts -- to improve the service. Now, Google affords users some control over which Gemini-relevant data is retained -- and how.