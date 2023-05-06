BPD: Dorchester man charged with drug trafficking, officers seize 22 grams crack cocaine

A 43-year-old Dorchester man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Roxbury, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Trae Pendleton was charged with Trafficking and Class B, drugs (22 grams of crack cocaine), police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Pendleton was arrested after police executed two Roxbury District Court warrants in the area of 39 Roxbury St. around 2:43 p.m. Thursday, police said.

A 43-year-old Dorchester man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges in Roxbury, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Officers assigned to Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Units out of Roxbury and South Boston made the arrest, police said.

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, officers were in the area on surveillance when they saw multiple people enter and exit the residence, police said.

“This happened numerous times throughout the morning and afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Mr. Pendelton inside of the residence where he was placed under arrest without incident,” police said.

Officers seized a pack of razors, a digital scale, a knife, an undisclosed amount of USC, a plastic bowl containing a white powdery substance and 22 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW