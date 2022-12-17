BPD: DUI driver arrested in three-car pileup, causing major injuries for pedestrian

Dec. 16—A driver swerved his car across traffic lanes, hit two vehicles at a mobile car wash and pinned a pedestrian between cars Friday morning causing major injuries for him, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The pickup truck driver was found to be "driving under the influence," police wrote in a news release. Police were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street at 9:51 a.m. and found the victim, who was a car washer at the company.

He was cleaning a car near a curb line when the driver swerved into oncoming traffic and struck that vehicle, the news release said. The impact led both vehicles — the pickup truck and the one being cleaned — to hit another one.

An investigation is ongoing and those with information about this case may call the BPD at 661-327-7111.