BPD: DUI drivers, repeat offender caught at checkpoint

Dec. 10—A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Friday night into Saturday morning nabbed three DUI drivers, including a repeat offender.

Police conducted the checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Union Avenue.

Police said 973 vehicles were screened. Five drivers were detained for further evaluation; three were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Twenty-two drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, while four were cited for driving with suspended licenses.

One person was arrested for felony evading and DUI after not stopping for the checkpoint and leading officers on a miles-long pursuit.

Twenty-eight vehicles were seized; 19 were impounded and nine were released to licensed drivers.

BPD encourages the public to call 911 if a suspected impaired driver is seen.